Megan Thee Stallion released her last album — depending on who you ask — in either 2020 with Good News or 2021 with Something For The Hotties. While her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, disputes that the latter counts against her contract, that isn’t stopping the Houston rapper from proceeding with a follow-up. Yesterday, she posted a short Boomerang video to her Instagram Story announcing that her next album is finished. “So happy abt my album,” she wrote. “It’s finished. It’s for the hotties. It’s honest. It’s me. It’s real.” Check out a screenshot below.

Megan has apparently already begun the rollout for the album, sharing the first single, “Pressurelicious” featuring Future, earlier this month. She’s been performing in Europe including at festivals like Glastonbury, where she led a “my body, my choice” chant, and Gurtenfestival, where Erykah Badu shocked her by twerking as Meg cheered her on.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last month, Megan detailed her second official album, saying, “I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.” She said that she had “25 to 30” songs to narrow down for the album’s final tracklist, which she’s apparently managed to do. Of course, there are always a lot of details that go into releasing an album for public consumption, so we might not hear it for a while, but it’s nice to know that it’s coming.

