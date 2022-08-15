Megan Thee Stallion is riding another high moment in her career. She is days removed from the release of her second album Traumazine, which delivered 18 songs and features from Future, Dua Lipa, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke. She also released a video for “Her” which came after she performed a pair of the album’s songs in a performance at Central Park in New York. Traumazine, which has received plenty of love from fans, arrived after Megan debuted a new songand appeared on a recent episode of P-Valley. Thanks to a recent interview Megan had on Apple Music, we now know that she could’ve had a bigger role on the show.

“First of all, I love P-Valley,” Megan said during the conversation with Apple Music’s Ebro and Nadeska. “And when I was, I feel like I had to be like 23, 24. I read for Mercedes (played by Brandee Evans). Yeah, they had asked me to read for the part. So I was like, ‘Okay, cool.'” Megan continued, “I know I ain’t get the part because my girl Brandee tearing it up. I’m like, ‘Oh, sh*t,” I feel like I look like a little kid in my tape, in my little audition tape.” She then went on to share how it felt to watch Evans execute the role of Mercedes throughout P-Valley before she made her own appearance in the show.

“So getting to look at the show and remember those lines and see everything, how it played out. I was proud,” Megan said. “I was like, ‘this sh*t is hard,’ even without me in it. This is it.” She continued, “To have a full circle moment and get to come back to the show and now I’m established and I’m making a stay. Because I think ‘Big Ole Freak’ had just came out when I read for Mercedes. I wasn’t even this yet. And you know, my girl Katori, she seen it in me. She was like, ‘No, that girl, we like her. She going to be something.’ I feel like she just seen it early, but for her to come back and be like, ‘Okay, Meg, what we going to do? Bring Tina Snow to the…’ and I was like, ‘good.'”

You can watch Megan’s full interview with Apple Music in the video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.