Metro Boomin has been sued for battery and sexual battery in Los Angeles court by a woman who says he raped her in 2016. According to Billboard, Vanessa LeMaistre, the plaintiff, says that she visited Metro’s studio in September, where she took a shot of alcohol and a Xanax pill and blacked out; after which, the producer allegedly took advantage of her. After the incident, she says learned she was pregnant, getting an abortion in November that year.

She also claims that the incident was referenced on Metro’s 2017 collaborative album Without Warning with 21 Savage and Offset on the song “Rap Saved Me.” On the chorus of the track, the two rappers recite the lines: “She took a Xanny, then she fainted / I’m from the gutter, ain’t no changing / From the gutter, rap saved me / She drive me crazy, have my baby.” Although Metro does not rap on the song and the authorship of those lines is unclear, LeMaistre says that hearing the raps “caused further trauma.”

Metro denied the accusations through his attorney, Lawrence Hinkle II, who told Billboard, “These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

The producer was involved in a minor controversy earlier this year after social media users resurfaced questionable tweets from his account amid his ongoing feud with Drake.