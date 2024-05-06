It seems far fewer people were impressed with Drake’s latest Kendrick Lamar diss than The Boy might have hoped. After he dropped “The Heart Part 6” last night, he may have seen it as a victory lap, but fans online appeared to view it as more of a white flag of surrender after Kendrick Lamar spammed Drake with nonstop diss tracks over the course of the weekend.

Metro Boomin, who pretty much started all this in the first place after inviting Kendrick onto his and Future’s joint album We Don’t Trust You, summed up his feelings with a Chris Paul highlight. Heading over to YouTube, he took a screenshot of the video title that best suited the moment: “Chris Paul hits a huge three to cut the lead down to 42.”

For those who aren’t into sports, the analogy likens Drake emptying the clip on “The Heart Part 6” to a heroic, but ultimately futile effort in a competition in which his loss is inevitable. In basketball, being down 42 points isn’t quite an insurmountable lead, especially in the first half of a game, but it’s also basically a war of attrition in which there have historically been very few winners. Digging out of such hole requires not only impressive levels of skill and endurance but also borderline miraculous luck — i.e. “an act of God.”

Unfortunately for Drake, it doesn’t look like any deities are coming to his rescue anytime soon. Meanwhile, fans are comparing him to another NBA star thanks to Metro, pairing Kyle Lowry highlights with Metro’s “BBL Drizzy” beat