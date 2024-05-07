They say you shouldn’t throw stones if you live in a glass house, and according to some rap fans on Twitter (mainly fans of Drake, probably), Metro Boomin should have done some remodeling before sparking the whole tiff with Drake that eventually drew in ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd.

Over on Twitter (which I am never calling “X,” thank you very much), #MetroGroomin is trending after fans resurfaced some (very) old tweets from Metro in which he “jokes” about with underage fans. In one, he writes, “I’m tryna tell #oomfs [one of my followers] that ‘age ain’t nothin but a number’ lol.” (In 2011, Metro was 18 years old.)

Metro Boomin deleting his weird tweets is crazy. So I guess Kendrick is working with a pedophile to diss another pedophile😭#MetroGroomin pic.twitter.com/nX9NMmjPBx — Nine (@NINEEEv) May 7, 2024

laughing at photoshopped pictures of drake and we brought out the real receipts don’t run now #MetroGroomin pic.twitter.com/RVts7rfs1A — trace (@wakeuptrace) May 7, 2024

Metro was the catalyst for the so-called “rap civil war” that exploded over the past month. After rumors circulated online of discord between Drake and the hit making producer late last year, the simmering rivalry boiled over with the release of Metro and Future’s joint album We Don’t Trust You. On the album track “Like That,” Kendrick Lamar unloaded an open invitation on Drake and J. Cole, but things quickly spiraled as other rappers got involved, J. Cole dipped out, and Drake and Kendrick engaged in an increasingly nasty back-and-forth that included accusations of abuse.