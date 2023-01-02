Most people are hyper-focused on the calendar turning to 2023, but 21 Savage has never been like most people. He has already made music that will endure forever, including his and Drake’s November joint album, Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 and surpassed one billion Spotify streams. Not to mention, December 21 is now recognized as “21 Savage Day” in Georgia.

The UK-born, Atlanta-raised rapper has gotten as close to immortality as any mortal being possibly can. He’s not satisfied. He has ambitions for cryonics.

“I Just Want To Be Alive For 2121 Somebody Freeze Me Right Quick,” 21 tweeted on Saturday, December 31.

I Just Want To Be Alive For 2121 Somebody Freeze Me Right Quick — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 1, 2023

If 21 Savage finds a way to exist in 2121, whatever equivalent of memes that exist 98 years from now will surely be even better than the “Rich Flex” memes.

In addition to Her Loss, 21 Savage closed out 2022 with a (fake?) Nas beef and collaborative single with Nas. Last week, he performed a wide-ranging set for Amazon Music Live on Thursday, December 29, to close out the season for the new concert series. The following day, he helped Future throw “The Ball Drops In Brooklyn” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Lil’ Kim, Christian “King” Combs, and Chinese Kitty also performed. See scenes from the event below.