It pays to be prolific. With over a decade in the game, Future continues to accomplish remarkable feats. This past April, he released his ninth studio album, I Never Liked You, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But even before the album dropped, he had been cranking out features left and right, beginning in January, with Gunna and Young Thug’s “Pushin’ P.”

Between his album cuts and features, Future earned himself spots on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the entire course of 2022. His work has made him the only rapper to chart on the Hot 100 all year long.

Over the past 10 years, Future has made over 150 entries on the Hot 100. Many of the entries came before the charting eligibility requirements included streaming. In a recent interview with Billboard, Future revealed that he can duplicate this feat in less time.

“It’s like I became a different person,” he said. “I don’t even think about it no more. Like, that’s who I am. It’s just all a part of the story. It’s all a part of just being that artist. I can’t think about the number, because I’m still doing it the best. I think I’m going to pass [my Hot 100 stat] faster than I did 155, [or] whatever it is. I think I can get to that number [in] less years. If it took me six years to do that, I can do that in two years now just because of the time [and] the streams on songs.”

