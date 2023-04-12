It looks like the long-delayed HBO original series The Idol is finally imminent.

The upcoming series tells the story of a pop star named Jocelyn (Lily Rose Depp) who falls in love with a cult leader named Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye). Today (April 12), The Weeknd, who co-created the series with Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, shared a tweet teasing new music ahead of the series.

“THE IDOL VOL. 1 [CD emoji] coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste),” the tweet reads.

THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste) pic.twitter.com/1dPY0bMntO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 12, 2023

“Double Fantasy” and “Jealous Guy” appear to be names of songs on the show’s soundtrack, or perhaps titles of songs within the show’s score.

Earlier this week, The Weeknd took to Instagram Live to preview new music, which contained jazz-influenced sounds and featured producer Mike Dean on the saxophone.

The Weeknd previews new music. 🎶 https://t.co/yTdCG3I56l — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

Last year, during Coachella, The Weeknd debuted an updated version of his 2014 single, “Often,” which featured new production by Dean and Levinson.

created this version of “often” with mike dean and sam levinson. full coachella set out soon. pic.twitter.com/pBlJh9wocA — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 1, 2022

While The Idol is one of the year’s most anticipated new shows, it is not arriving without its controversies. Last month, Rolling Stone published a scathing exposé noting the set’s alleged unprofessional conditions, and reported that The Weeknd wasn’t around much during production.

The Weeknd later responded to the piece via Twitter, with a clip from the show featuring characters Jocelyn and Tedros bashing the magazine.