Days before the release of his upcoming album, Love Sick, Don Toliver has dropped a visualizer for a track titled “Leave The Club,” which features Lil Durk and GloRilla. The song is set to appear in Toliver’s upcoming project. The audiovisual is going for a Boogie Nights feel, drawing inspiration from the 70s and Disco. Toliver didn’t leave much to the imagination with his latest track. The song seems to be a mating call for a special lady that caught his eye.

“I wanna leave the club right now (Yeah)/Tell you n****s in the club to pipe down,” he raps. “She want me flip her upside down (Yeah)/

She a freak when you not around.”

While the “After Party” rapper has yet to release an album tracklist, the album is expected to be around 16 songs, according to Apple Music.

Along with Lil Durk and GloRilla, Kali Uchis is expected to appear on Toliver’s forthcoming project.

The rapper performed a song from the new album “Do It Right” at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show last December. Following the release of a few singles and collaborations, he also dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming project.

In addition to the highly-anticipated album. Toliver will also be a short film on Prime Video, set to the music of the album.

Love Sick is out on 2/24 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

Check out Don Toliver’s song “Leave The Club” above.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.