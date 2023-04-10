As the youth say, Metro Boomin is outside. Not only is hit producer outside, he’s bringing his superstar friends Future and Don Toliver with him. The hip hop heavyweights linked up for the woozy yet epic music video for their collaborative song “Too Many Nights” off Metro Boomin’s latest album Heroes & Villains.

Co-directed by Boomin, Hidji World and Zac Facts the musicians show that if they’re going to work hard then they have to party equally as hard. In the late night into the wee hours of the morning shenanigans, the trio hop from a neon dancefloor, strip club, to the studio and more. Don Toliver keeps each location live showing off killer dance moves.

When asked by collaborating with the rapper, Boomin told GQ, “I told [Don Toliver], ‘Like 2001, you’ve got the Nate Dogg role.” The late singer Nate Dogg was famously know for delivering the perfect balance as a guest feature.

Later Boomin was sure to add, “You can still make great songs with them, but as a producer, it’s like, what are you bringing? You’ve got to break artists, you’ve got to bring new artists. That’s a big part of your duty.”

Fellow fashionable rapper A$AP Rocky makes a guest appearance in the visual. Another made an appearance in thoughts, Young Thug, as he is currented incarcerated. As the video closes, the group hold up t-shirt featuring the rapper’s picture with the word “FREE.”

Watch the full video for Metro Boomin’s song “Too Many Nights,” featuring Future and Don Toliver above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.