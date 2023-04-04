Don Toliver is hitting the road in celebration of his third album, Love Sick. Today, the “Do It Right” singer has announced the Love Sick tour.

The Love Sick Tour❤️‍🔥 Tickets Go On Sale @ 10AM Friday❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Go6TfjWpjl — DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) April 4, 2023

The Houston-bred artist revealed the news via his social media accounts and noted that producer and rapper Pi’erre Bourne will be joining him on many of the dates. He also teased some “special guests” will be joining them on the tour as well.

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, April 7. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can see the full list of tour dates below.

06/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06/22 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

06/23 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

06/29 – New York, NY @ Theater at The Garden

07/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

07/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/08 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

07/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.