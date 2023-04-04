Don Toliver is hitting the road in celebration of his third album, Love Sick. Today, the “Do It Right” singer has announced the Love Sick tour.
The Love Sick Tour❤️🔥
Tickets Go On Sale @ 10AM Friday❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/Go6TfjWpjl
— DON TOLIVER (@DonToliver) April 4, 2023
The Houston-bred artist revealed the news via his social media accounts and noted that producer and rapper Pi’erre Bourne will be joining him on many of the dates. He also teased some “special guests” will be joining them on the tour as well.
General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, April 7. Tickets will be available for purchase here.
You can see the full list of tour dates below.
06/18 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
06/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/22 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
06/23 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
06/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
06/29 – New York, NY @ Theater at The Garden
07/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
07/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/08 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/09 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
07/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
07/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.