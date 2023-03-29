The other day, Metro Boomin tweeted a teaser about him and JID working together with the caption, “Got a lot of new music but when me and @JIDsv drop,” followed by a lot of fire and one crazy-looking face emojis.

“I love working with u brudda, it’s an honor,” JID replied. Metro returned the sentiment right back, adding, “Honor is mine family.”

Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/5y6uxoBhP6 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 28, 2023

Rap 301 eventually picked the news up, reposting the tweet and adding, “Metro Boomin Teases His Song With JID… You Hyped For This?” JID himself then chimed in to set the record straight — confirming that it wouldn’t just be one song coming, but an entire collaborative album. “Teases album*,” he wrote.

While details about this joint project are still under wraps, many fans are extremely excited by the announcement. Additionally, Metro is also gearing up to drop a different collab album with Future sometime later this year, according to an interview with Flaunt via HipHopDX.

“Bro deadass don’t be lying right now, imma cry when this drops,” one wrote. “Don’t even joke…I need all jid and metro today,” another added.

Others threw in some jokes asking for the WiFi password to hear the album early.

Continue scrolling for some more reactions to Metro Boomin and JID teasing their album together.

What’s the wifi password — davivster (@DaVivster7) March 28, 2023

DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT DROP IT — Hermès Astronaut (@TheButcher127) March 28, 2023