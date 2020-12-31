Rapper MF Doom is reportedly dead at age 49. An Instagram post from his account shared today stated that the rapper had “transitioned” on October 31, 2020 and was signed by his wife, Jasmine.

Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL! To Dumile The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love

Jasmine Transitioned October 31,2020

HipHopDX reported earlier today that they obtained a statement confirming t he passed. The Instagram post from Jasmine was also shared on the rapper’s Twitter channel, though no cause of death has been reported yet.

With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family.https://t.co/g9TPQCsB15 pic.twitter.com/HKWQW9aIM2 — DOOM (@MFDOOM) December 31, 2020

The legendary rapper frequently worked with the Rhymesayers label to release his music, and they also shared the news on Instagram:

