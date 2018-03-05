Here’s Miguel Performing ‘Coco’s Oscar-Nominated Song ‘Remember Me’

Managing Editor, Music
03.04.18

For one of the sweetest moments of the 2018 Oscars, Miguel joined actor Gael García Bernal and Mexican singer/songwriter Natalia Lafourcade to perform Coco‘s touching main song, “Remember Me,” which serves as a sort of theme throughout the film.

The movie, which focuses on the story of a family on the night of Dios de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday that falls on Halloween, was a blockbuster hit and yet another win for the Oscars and an industry that is urgently striving to become more inclusive and welcoming of minorities, women, and otherwise marginalized identities.

Though he wasn’t featured in the movie itself, Miguel has already done a version of the song with Lafourcade, which plays during the credits of the film. It certainly makes sense for the Oscars to bring a bigger pop name who mainstream audiences are more familiar with for the performance, and for his part, Miguel said he was very proud to help represent the Latino community during one of the biggest entertainment nights of the year; Miguel is of biracial descent, born in California to a Mexican-American father and an African-American mother.

Watch the trio perform the song above, and look out later in the show to see if it picks up the award for Best Original Song. For more Oscars-related musical performances, check out Mary J. Blige performing “Mighty River” from Mudbound earlier in the night.

