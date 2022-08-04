Powerhouse producer Mike Dean who’s worked with acts like Kanye West and Beyoncé was on the roster for Kid Cudi’s fall festival Moon Man’s Landing, which also includes Playboy Carti, Haim, Pusha T, and more. However, Dean has taken to social media to announce he’s off the lineup.

“Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature,” he tweeted last night.

This left fans with questions in the replies, some of which he engaged with.

“Like cancel culture canceled??” one user asked. He answered, “lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby sh*t.” Someone else wrote, “did he cancel the whole deal or did he really just throw you off the lineup??? cause I was coming to see you and Push.” He responded, “Just me. Weirdos.”

Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 3, 2022

lol. No one can cancel me like that! Just some baby kid baby shit — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022

Just me. Weirdos. — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 4, 2022

Looks like explanations are owed. It’s worth mentioning that in April, Cudi declared unresolved beef with the Donda rapper, a notable client of Dean’s, via Twitter, writing, “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”