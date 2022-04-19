Just about four years ago, Kanye West and Kid Cudi linked up for a self-titled collaborative album as Kids See Ghosts. Since then, though things between the two have soured significantly. It started after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began dating, when Ye noted in February, “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who.” Cudi fired back, “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f*ckin dinosaur hahaha.”

So, when it was revealed yesterday that Cudi will feature on Pusha T’s upcoming West-produced album It’s Almost Dry, eyebrows were certainly raised. Now, though, Cudi has made it clear this doesn’t mean he and West have patched things up and are on good terms. In fact, the opposite is true.

This morning, Cudi tweeted, “Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott.”

So, don’t hold your breath for another Kids See Ghosts album.