In recent years, as music festivals have become a more prominent portion of the industry’s ecosystem, more artists have begun to fund and promote their own festivals to take advantage. If most of your income comes from live performances, why not get yourself and a bunch of your work friends paid while offering entertainment for your hometown crowd? Entries to this promising space include J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Pharrell’s Something In The Water (which is this weekend), Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and most infamously, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. This autumn, a new contender may be throwing his hat in the ring: Kid Cudi.

Cleveland…where we goin? The moon 🪐☄️🚀👩🏾‍🚀🌌😌✌🏾💖 pic.twitter.com/7y9JmaU4zz — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 15, 2022

On social media, Kid Cudi announced that his Moonman’s Landing event would take place in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 2022. Although details remain scarce and it isn’t even really confirmed that the event being teased is indeed a festival, that outcome seems the likeliest, as Cudi certainly falls within that same upper echelon of hip-hop with the above-mentioned names and has seen plenty of success on the festival circuit, especially at Rolling Loud, where many of the above performers have appeared.

https://t.co/EucOPfPA5Y — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 15, 2022

Whatever Moonman’s Landing turns out to be, it’ll land in the middle of a huge month for Cudi. He’s also releasing his new album, Entergalactic, and its accompanying Netflix animated series on September 30.