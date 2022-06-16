kid cudi moonman
Getty Image
Music

It Looks Like Kid Cudi Is Jumping On The Artist Festival Wave With Moonman’s Landing In Cleveland

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

In recent years, as music festivals have become a more prominent portion of the industry’s ecosystem, more artists have begun to fund and promote their own festivals to take advantage. If most of your income comes from live performances, why not get yourself and a bunch of your work friends paid while offering entertainment for your hometown crowd? Entries to this promising space include J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Pharrell’s Something In The Water (which is this weekend), Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and most infamously, Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. This autumn, a new contender may be throwing his hat in the ring: Kid Cudi.

On social media, Kid Cudi announced that his Moonman’s Landing event would take place in Cleveland, Ohio on September 17, 2022. Although details remain scarce and it isn’t even really confirmed that the event being teased is indeed a festival, that outcome seems the likeliest, as Cudi certainly falls within that same upper echelon of hip-hop with the above-mentioned names and has seen plenty of success on the festival circuit, especially at Rolling Loud, where many of the above performers have appeared.

Whatever Moonman’s Landing turns out to be, it’ll land in the middle of a huge month for Cudi. He’s also releasing his new album, Entergalactic, and its accompanying Netflix animated series on September 30.

Listen To This
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
The Replacements’ Best Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Pop Albums Of 2022 So Far
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×