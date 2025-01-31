With his new album Showbiz! on the way, MIKE releases a double video for two of its songs: “Man In The Mirror” and “Artist Of The Century.” The paired clips create an effective representation of the New York rapper’s duality; on one hand, he’s an introspective thinker, who bares his anxieties and self-analysis over murky production, while on the other, he’s a boastful, confident stalwart of the underground rap scene, boldly declaring his lyrical superiority.

Visually, the videos subvert the vibes of their respective songs, with the thoughtful “Man In The Mirror” backed by colorful videography and rap video tropes like a shiny new SUV, while the second half is shot in greyscale. The video(s) end with some behind-the-scenes shots as a movie sample takes “Artist Of The Century” into a gritty fade out.

MIKE first announced the tracklist for Showbiz! with the low-key video for “Bear Trap.”

Showbiz! is out 1/31 via 10k Projects. Find more information here. You can check out the tracklist below.

01. “Bear Trap”

02. “Clown of the Class (Work Harder)”

03. “Then We Could Be Free..”

04. “Watered Down”

05. “Man In The Mirror”

06. “Artist Of The Century”

07. “What U Bouta Do?/A Star Was Born” Feat. 454

08. “Belly 1”

09. “Da Roc”

10. “The Weight (2k20)”

11. “Lost Scribe”

12. “You’re The Only One Watching”

13. “Lucky”

14. “#82”

15. “Too Hot (Interlude)”

16. “Pieces Of A Dream”

17. “Strange Feeling”

18. “Zombie Pt. 2”

19. “Burning House”

20. “Showbiz! (Intro)”

21. “Spun Out”

22. “Miss U” Feat. Duendita

23. “When It Rains”

24. “Diamond Dancing (Broke)”