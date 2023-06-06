Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the musicial collaborations. Miranda Lambert’s new single “If You Were Mine” featuring Leon Bridges is the latest example. On the track, the two Texas natives create magic as they blend together elements of country and R&B. Lambert hailing from Longview and Bridges from Fort Worth, the pair pay homage to the Lone Star State.

The Grammy Award-winning songwriter draws metaphors from across the country side, including the Frio River, as heard in the line, “I’d make sure your stars are shining / Sure as the Frio’s winding / I’d bottle you up like lightning / I’d rope the moon for you / A million times / That’s what I’d do / If you were mine.”

In a statement, Lambert gushed about her collaborator, saying, “I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music.”

Later, the singer spoke about the hometown tribute throughout the lyrics, saying, “Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course – the Frio River being one. When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I’m happy to have him as a new friend.”

Watch the video above.