Format Festival is back for its second year. Last year, the multiday event laid down the groundwork for this year’s three-day extravaganza. This year Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges will headline across the three days.

Although the exact location isn’t listed on the event’s official flyer, it’s confirmed that the festival will be held from September 22 to 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas, within the Ozark Mountains. LCD Soundsystem will headline the festival on Friday, September 22, while Alanis Morissette takes over on Saturday, September 23. Leon Bridges will close the event on Sunday, September 24.

Other notable acts listed across the lineup include Modest Mouse, Poolside, Tash Sultana, Little Simz, Channel Tres, Kari Faux, Madeline Edwards, Serpentwithfeet, and Sudan Archives. View the full lineup below.

The fest is described as a “multidisciplinary experience,” and the organizers are continuing to blend music, visual, and performance arts. The visual and performance artists featured at this year’s festival include the Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, and Kameelah Janan Rasheed.

Similar to last year, there will be main and small side stages. However, there also will be unconventional spaces on the grounds, such as forest enclaves, pavilions, barns, and speakeasies for more intimate performances.

Presale for Format Festival 2023 begins on Thursday, April 6, at 10 am central time. For more information, click here.

