Missy Elliott did not headline Coachella 2025. But, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” rapper sure as hell could’ve.

Yesterday (April 11), Missy Elliott made her official debut at the revered music festival. But it as the audience that needed to prepare for what they were going to witness. Instead of a traditional stage entrance (viewable here), Missy pulled a page out of the Transformers comic series. From what appeared to be just a supa fly car, Missy emerged. Those in the crowd and users online were stunned by the producer’s transition. Many praised the innovative display across various social media platforms.

“She always stuns! She’s such an icon,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“Missy Elliot is an icon!!’ Now she’s transformer misdemeanor Elliot 🔥,” penned another.

“She always doing some kind of transformer thing 😭,” chimed another pointing out Missy’s past references to the intergalactic aliens.

From her entrance to the set design and supporting visuals, it is abundantly clear Missy spared no expense for her set. Back in November 2024 when Coachella’s lineup was revealed, Missy teased she would bring something “out of this world.”

“The Spaceship & a few Aliens bout to show up at Coachella 💃🏾🕺🏼😅👽🚀🚀🚀🛸🛸🔥🔥,” wrote Missy on Instagram.

It is nearly impossible to top this set. However, limits don’t apply to Missy Elliott as seen throughout her Out Of This World tour. So, festivalgoers are confident there’s more to come during Coachella 2025 weekend two.

For information on how to live stream Coachella 2025 Weekend 1, click here.