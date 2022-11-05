Missy Elliott is the latest hip-hop icon to be immortalized in wax. Today, the “Get Ur Freak On” rapper shared some pictures of her posing alongside her replica at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

“ATTENTION: VA My WAX FIGURE is OFFICIALLY immortalized in the @madametussaudsusa Museum in #LasVegas!” Missy said in the post’s caption. “It’s [accurate] YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON! The braids they did strand by strand! & My outfit is from the @vmas when I received the #Michael Video Vanguard Award!”

In addition to a near-lifelike statue, fans of Missy can also partake in a virtual experience. A screen next to the wax statue will play Missy’s “Cool Off” video, and beholders can do the “Cool Off” challenge, a dance created by fans.

Over the course of her nearly 30-year-long career, Missy has changed the game with clever wordplay and imaginative visuals. In an interview with Interview Magazine, Missy revealed that she didn’t listen to the radio or watch any music videos as she was creating her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly in 1997.

“I didn’t do any of those things, and I didn’t realize how much that helped me at the time,” she said. “But it helped, because me and Timb, we didn’t mimic. So if we did something far-left, we weren’t afraid, because we didn’t know what was hot anyway.”

Check out the uncanny wax replica above.

