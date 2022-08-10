Missy Elliott Hollywood Walk of Fame 2021
Missy Elliott Is Thrilled About A Street In Her Hometown Being Renamed After Her

Missy Elliott is one of the most beloved and accomplished rappers of all time, and through it all, she has made her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia proud. So proud, in fact, that yesterday, the Portsmouth city council unanimously voted to rename a portion of the city’s McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

Elliott is pretty pumped about the news, as she reacted on Twitter, “I am forever GRATEFUL P-TOWN VA #757 LOVE.”

In another celebratory tweet, she wrote, “I am so Humbly Grateful #757 VA 2 up 2 down. i been through many ups & downs & times I wanted to give up but Gods plan was different! & all I can do is say Thank you & Thank you to everyone on the City Counsel I am so GRATEFUL for EVERYTHING.”

It is currently unclear when or if any sort of ceremony to mark the name change will be held.

According to WTKR, the name change was set in motion by Erin Carter, a friend of the Elliott family. They also note that Elliott has done plenty of good for the community, like donating $25,000 to Manor High School (then named Woodrow Wilson High School). Some of her 2005 reality show The Road To Stardom With Missy Elliott was filmed in nearby Norfolk.

