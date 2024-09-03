Here Is Mk.gee’s World Tour Setlist For 2024

Mk.gee went on a world tour earlier this year. That sold out, and now, he’s going on another run.

The new set of shows launched at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom yesterday (September 2), and if you’re considering heading out to one of the other shows planned from now through to December, looking at the Vancouver setlist should offer an indication of what the concert will be like.

Check out the setlist below (via setlist.fm), along with Mk.gee’s upcoming tour dates.