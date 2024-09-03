Here Is Mk.gee’s World Tour Setlist For 2024

Mk.gee went on a world tour earlier this year. That sold out, and now, he’s going on another run.
The new set of shows launched at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom yesterday (September 2), and if you’re considering heading out to one of the other shows planned from now through to December, looking at the Vancouver setlist should offer an indication of what the concert will be like.
Check out the setlist below (via setlist.fm), along with Mk.gee’s upcoming tour dates.
Mk.gee’s World Tour Setlist For 2024
1. “Are You Looking Up”
2. “You got it”
3. “Lonely Fight”
4. “How many miles”
5. “Dream police”
6. “Candy”
7. “Dimeback/cz”
8. “I Want”
9. “New Low”
10. “Rylee & I”
11. “Little bit more”
12. “DNM”
13. “Breakthespell”
14. “Are You Looking Up”
15. “Encore”
16. “Outro”
17. “Alesis”
Mk.gee’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Summit
09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/21 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/24 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
10/31 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/02 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
12/03 — Brisbane, AUS @ The Triffid
12/05 — Sydney, AUS @ Metro Theatre
12/07 — Melbourne, AUS @ Max Watts