Mk.gee already successfully staged a sold-out 18-date North American tour in support of his Two Star & The Dream Police album this year, so why not do it again?
On Monday, June 10, Mk.gee announced his 2024 world tour after teasing the announcement with his “Breakthespell (Live In Los Angeles)” video. The tour will kick off on September 2 in Vancouver, Canada and snake through North America until early October before staging UK & Europe and Australian legs.
According to a press release, the Mk.gee artist presale is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.” Find all ticketing information here.
Mk.gee’s 2024 World Tour Dates
North America
09/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
09/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Summit
09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/21 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion*
09/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/24 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre*
10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
*Non-Live Nation Date
UK & Europe
10/31 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/02 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Australia
12/03 — Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid
12/05 — Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre
12/07 — Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts