Mk.gee already successfully staged a sold-out 18-date North American tour in support of his Two Star & The Dream Police album this year, so why not do it again?

On Monday, June 10, Mk.gee announced his 2024 world tour after teasing the announcement with his “Breakthespell (Live In Los Angeles)” video. The tour will kick off on September 2 in Vancouver, Canada and snake through North America until early October before staging UK & Europe and Australian legs.

According to a press release, the Mk.gee artist presale is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. local time.” Find all ticketing information here.