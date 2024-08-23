In June, singer-songwriter Mk.gee announced a string of new North American dates as part of his upcoming world tour, after completing his initial swing through the States in May. While on that tour, he previewed a new song for fans that wasn’t on his debut studio album, Two Star & The Dream Police, called “Lonely Fight.” Today, he’s finally given that song an official release, allowing fans who learned the lyrics on the tour the chance to download and stream it in full.

Two Star & The Dream Police has become a bit of a sensation among fans of alt-indie pop, generating near-universal acclaim among critics and an enthusiastic response among fans, who sold out the first run of tour dates and have done so on many of Mk.gee’s upcoming dates already, even with increased venue sizes this time around. Mk.gee’s tour will also hit the UK, Europe, and Australia, running through the end of 2024. You can find more information here.

You can listen to “Lonely Fight” above. Check out Mk.gee’s upcoming tour dates below.