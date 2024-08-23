In June, singer-songwriter Mk.gee announced a string of new North American dates as part of his upcoming world tour, after completing his initial swing through the States in May. While on that tour, he previewed a new song for fans that wasn’t on his debut studio album, Two Star & The Dream Police, called “Lonely Fight.” Today, he’s finally given that song an official release, allowing fans who learned the lyrics on the tour the chance to download and stream it in full.
Two Star & The Dream Police has become a bit of a sensation among fans of alt-indie pop, generating near-universal acclaim among critics and an enthusiastic response among fans, who sold out the first run of tour dates and have done so on many of Mk.gee’s upcoming dates already, even with increased venue sizes this time around. Mk.gee’s tour will also hit the UK, Europe, and Australia, running through the end of 2024. You can find more information here.
You can listen to “Lonely Fight” above. Check out Mk.gee’s upcoming tour dates below.
Mk.gee’s 2024 World Tour Dates
North America
09/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/06 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/11 — Denver, CO @ Summit
09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
09/21 — Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
09/23 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
09/24 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
09/26 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/02 — Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall
10/03 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
UK & Europe
10/31 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
11/02 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
11/04 — Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Australia
12/03 — Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid
12/05 — Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre
12/07 — Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts