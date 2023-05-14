Monaleo quickly rose through the ranks in the rap scene thanks to the success of her single, “Beating Down Yo Block.” The Houston-based musician maintained her rising star status with follow-up songs like “We Not Humping.” Quickly after, the musician hit the road with fellow southern entertainer Flo Milli for her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour.

Now, Monaleo is ready to deliver her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, to fans. Slated to drop on May 26, the project will feature tracks “Ridgemont Baby,” “Ass Kickin,” and “Beating Down Your Block.” Although the recording artist is on strict physical restrictions as Monaleo is ready to give birth to her first child with her partner and fellow rapper Stunna 4 Vegas, that didn’t stop her from penning a touching message about the album on social media.

Uploading the record’s official album cover, Monaleo captioned the post, “My first ever body of work. Wow. I worked tirelessly to put this project together before my due date. This project is the embodiment of resilience, tenacity, and strength. I fought through physical challenges, hormone imbalances, and prenatal depression for the sake of producing good art. I’m so proud of myself for preserving and seeing this through to the end.”

The musician continued, “I’m currently on bed rest, but I can’t wait to see y’all. The most important goal for me with this project right now is for it to reach who it needs to and touch the listeners the way it touched me, curating it. Open your ears and your hearts and prepare for a roller coaster of emotions.”

Closing the post, Monaleo wrote, “This is real and raw. Thank y’all for the continued support. Thank you to my entire team, family, and friends for being with me every step of the way. I hope y’all enjoy .”

Where The Flowers Don’t Die is out 5/26 via Stomp Down. Find more information here.