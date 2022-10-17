Who Is Opening Flo Milli’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour?’

Flo Milli’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour is officially underway. The Montgomery, Alabama rapper headlines her first-ever tour courtesy of Monster Energy after blowing up during the pandemic with her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here and placement on the 2021 XXL Freshman Class. The tour kicks off today in Atlanta for the first of two nights there, then moves on to dates in New York and Chicago before concluding in Los Angeles next month.

The openers on the tour are rising stars Monaleo and Gogo Morrow, the latter of whom will join on selected dates. Monaleo is a rapper from Houston best known for her viral TikTok hit “Beating Down Yo Block.” She’s since released a string of successful singles including Girls Outside,” “Suck It Up,” and “We Not Humping,” garnering a small but passionate following behind her rambunctious, defiant rhymes and precise delivery. Gogo Morrow, meanwhile, hails from Philadelphia and built a career as a backup singer for artists like Lady Gaga before signing to Kenya Barris’ Interscope Records imprint, Khalabo Music.

Check out the dates for the tour below.

10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/20 — Harrisonburg, VA @ James Madison University

10/21 — Washington D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

10/24 — New York, NY @ The Irving Plaza

10/25 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/26 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/28 — Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/29 — Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

10/31 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/1 — Chicago @ Avondale Music Hall

11/2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

11/4 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

11/5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)

11/7 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/8 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/9 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

11/11 — Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11/15 — Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre