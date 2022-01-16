After earning a lot of attention last year, rising Houston rapper Monaleo wasted no time getting to work in 2022. In 2021, she had her breakout single “Beating Down Yo Block,” plus an appearance on fellow Houston native Maxo Kream’s Weight Of The World album. She ended the year by dropping the single “We Not Humping,” which she recently graced with a video. In it, Monaleo and her boyfriend and rapper Stunna 4 Vegas throw a raucous house party that upsets at least one of her neighbors, but that proves to be the least of her worries.

The video is set to be the latest offering from Monaleo’s upcoming debut project, which is set to arrive spring of this year. The song also captured her growing popularity as the video became her quickest to tally 100,000 views, doing so in just a day. In addition to records like “Beating Down Yo Block” and “We Not Humping,” Monaleo has also shown her versatility through the muscle-flexing “Suck It Up” and the warm-spirited “Girls Outside.”

Other highlights in Monaleo’s career so far include being selected for Beyonce’s Summer 2021 Ivy Park campaign and Youtube Music’s Foundry Class of 2021.

You can check out the video for “We Not Humping” above.