DaBaby And Stunna 4 Vegas Make Their Own Fun In Their Irreverent ‘No Dribble’ Video

DaBaby and his North Carolina protege Stunna 4 Vegas are back with another irreverent video for their new song “No Dribble.” Trading rapid-fire verses over a SVNDS and Retro Future-produced, flute-driven beat, the NC duo once again employs Reel Goats to produce the visuals for their latest tag-team effort.

The two conduct a locker room turn up and dribble a basketball down an alley while also giving each rides in a grocery cart and cruise around looking for trouble to get into, courtesy of some provocatively obvious green screen. DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas maintain their characteristic energy, making goofy faces at the camera and generally resembling a pair of rambunctious middle schoolers let loose after a long day of desk-bound boredom.

DaBaby has been enjoying a continuation of his mighty 2019 breakout this year, even with COVID-19 precautions putting a damper on his income. He’s ruled the charts thanks to his Roddy Ricch collaboration “Rockstar,” he helped breakout star Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” reach impressive new heights, and his new album, Blame It On Baby, was an albums chart topper despite receiving criticism from skeptics. Meanwhile, Stunna 4 Vegas raised his own profile with standout performances on Polo G’s “Go Stupid” and his own “Do Dat” video.

Watch DaBaby and Stunna 4 Vegas’ “No Dribble” video above.