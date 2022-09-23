Moneybagg Yo is probably preparing for a night of celebration and luxury as he rings in his 31st year on Earth today (September 22), but the rapper decided to share some triumphant music with the world as well in the form of his new single “Blow.”

The track opens with the Memphis rapper outlining his plans for the day, spitting “Let’s blow a bag, it’s my birthday / Uhh, uhh, go / Blow a lot of money on dope, blow a lot of money on clothes / Blow a lot of money on guns, Spend a little money on hoes.” The rapper normally caters to the many women in his life but opts to be selfish for this one day out of the year.

The energetic track was produced by DrumGod, Rizzo, and ShortyyK, following a slew of releases and features for the A Gangsta’s Pain artist. Recently he joined Freddie Gibbs on “Too Much,” and before that rapped alongside Offset on “Code.” He and Offset also joined Trippie Redd for “Big 14” just a few weeks after Moneybagg linked up with his label CMG for their compilation album Gangsta Art, where he appears on several tracks.

Check out Moneybagg Yo’s new birthday anthem “Blow” above.