Last year was a great one for Moneybagg Yo. The Memphis native released his fourth album A Gangsta’s Pain, the followed up to 2020’s Time Served. Both projects helped to elevate Moneybagg’s status, but the 2021 effort gave him his first chart-topping album. A Gangsta’s Pain was also one of only a handful of albums to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Nowadays, it appears that Moneybagg Yo will release his fifth album, and eighth project overall, in four years. While a title or release date has yet to be shared for the upcoming release, Moneybagg returns with his second single of the year.

Moneybagg slides through with the authoritative “See Wat I’m Sayin.” It watches the Memphis rapper stick to his guns while he warns of the plans he has for his opposition in the future. The track follows “Rocky Road” which he released with Kodak Black earlier this month.

Prior to “Rocky Road” and “See Wat I’m Sayin,” Moneybagg Yo connected with J. Cole for “Scared Money” which also featured YG. He also collaborated with 2 Chainz, French Montana, NLE Choppa, and Polo G on records so far this year.

You can listen to “See What I’m Sayin” in the video above.

