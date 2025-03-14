Aliases and pseudonyms are not a new phenomenon in music. In fact, many of the recording industry’s biggest names have one including Taylor Swift and Anderson .Paak. But, for rising alternative R&B rookie Montell Fish (or DJ Gummy Bear), his dual personas are parts of his whole musical self.

Today (March 14), DJ Gummy Bear dipped back out to release yet another track. Over on YouTube, DJ Gummy Bear followed up his March 4 drop of “Prada” and “Like An Addict” with the evocative new single, “Murder.”

Stepping outside of his previous electronic venture, on “Murder,” he leans fully into his love of blending indie rock and R&B. The melodic tune also explores Montell Fish’s favorite topics — love of a partner and God.

The official video for “Murder” intensifies those emotional intersections as DJ Gummy Bear fights with the figurative ghost of his lover inside an abandoned house of worship.

Back in February, DJ Gummy Bear shared tracks “Deserve” and “Energy.” With a total of five new records out, DJ Gummy Bear appears to be gearing up for a full-length project. However, with Montell Fish’s Once Upon A Dream Deer Tour set to kick off in May, an album might have to wait.

Watch the “Murder” video above.