Coachella 2025 is mere weeks away. Although this year’s roster for the multi-day, multi-weekend event has long since been announced that same can not be said for Do LaB’s experimental stage. Well, that changed on yesterday (February 24).
To celebrate its 20th anniversary of psychedelic curation, organizers have pulled out all the stop to please festivalgoers. The Do LaB’s Coachella 2025 lineup features DJ Pee. Wee (or Anderson .Paak), TOKiMONSTA, Tycho, Blu DeTiger, and Confidence Man.
Between the blend of exciting DJ sets and promised on stage performances, Do LaB is looking to etch its programming milestone into Coachella history. Continue below to view the full roster by the weekend and poster.
Do LaB’s 2025 Coachella Lineup For Weekend 1 (April 11-13, 2025)
Annicka
AQUTIE
ATRIP
BAMBII
Blu DeTiger (DJ Set)
Confidence Man (DJ Set)
DJ Pee. Wee (AKA Anderson .Paak)
Jyoty B2B Zack Fox
Kaleena Zanders
Kaz James
Ladies of Leisure
Layla Benitez B2B Henri Bergmann
Levity
Marsh
Miluhska
MK B2B Special Guest
Nooriyah
Notion
RM47
RUDIM3NTAL B2B Skepsis
Ship Wrek
SOSA
Swimming Paul
Techno Tupac
Trixie Mattel (DJ Set)
Zulan
Do LaB’s 2025 Coachella Lineup For Weekend 2 (April 18-20, 2025)
Athena
Bigger Than Us
Carola
ChaseWest
Conducta
Hybrid Minds
Ivy Lab (DNB Set) B2B Kasra
J.Phlip
Kitty Ca$h
Le Youth
Linska
Mahmut Orhan
Max Styler
MPH
Nimino (DJ Set)
Oppidan
Paperwater
Patricio
Pretty Girl (DJ Set)
Riordan
Rohaan
SHIMA
Snakehips B2B What So Not
The Hellp (DJ Set)
TOKiMONSTA
Tycho (DJ Set)
Villager