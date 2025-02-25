Coachella 2025 is mere weeks away. Although this year’s roster for the multi-day, multi-weekend event has long since been announced that same can not be said for Do LaB’s experimental stage. Well, that changed on yesterday (February 24).

To celebrate its 20th anniversary of psychedelic curation, organizers have pulled out all the stop to please festivalgoers. The Do LaB’s Coachella 2025 lineup features DJ Pee. Wee (or Anderson .Paak), TOKiMONSTA, Tycho, Blu DeTiger, and Confidence Man.

Between the blend of exciting DJ sets and promised on stage performances, Do LaB is looking to etch its programming milestone into Coachella history. Continue below to view the full roster by the weekend and poster.