Here Are Daniel Caesar’s ‘Superpowers World Tour’ Openers

Daniel Caesar embarked on his Superpowers World Tour this week, opening on Tuesday night at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis. The tour will be supported by a slew of opening acts, which includes BADBADNOTGOOD, Charlotte Day Wilson, Flying Lotus, Montell Fish, Moses Sumney, Omar Apollo, and Orion Sun.

BADBADNOTGOOD and Charlotte Day Wilson are scheduled to join Caesar at his hometown show in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena on October 15. The first five dates will feature Montell Fish, who will rejoin the tour for two of its final dates in Boston and Philadelphia in October. Meanwhile, a sizable chunk of the September dates will be supported by Orion Sun, and on September 21 at the Hollywood Bowl, they’ll be joined by Flying Lotus.

Moses Sumney will rock the remaining Canadian dates, while Omar Apollo will join Caesar and Montell Fish in New York.

You can see the full schedule of dates below.

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre^

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^

08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

09/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom*^

09/3 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed^

09/5 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!*#

09/7 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy#

09/9 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater#

09/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live#

09/12 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall#

09/13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater#

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom#

09/16 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium#

09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex#

09/20 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park#

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl!

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*#

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre#

09/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*#

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds#

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater#

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum%

10/3 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome%

10/5 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place%

10/6 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre%

10/7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre%

10/10 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre%

10/12 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens%

10/13 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena>

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

10/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

10/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia^

* Not A Live Nation Date

+ With Omar Apollo with special guest Montell Fish

^ Support from Montell Fish

# Support from Orion Sun

! With special guests Flying Lotus and Orion Sun

% Support from Moses Sumney

> Featuring Charlotte Day Wilson playing with BADBADNOTGOOD, with special guest Moses Sumney