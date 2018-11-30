Every month Uproxx Cultural Critic Steven Hyden compiles a playlist of his favorite songs from new albums.

The 1975, “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships finally drops today, but The 1975 have been teasing their third album since May with a series of very good-to-incredible singles, with this delectable sonic equivalent of an ice cream sundae being the latest. Those singles are also the best part of the album, which has some ambitious if not entirely successful genre experiments among the filler tracks. But that’s what 1975 albums are — big, messy, inconsistent, and full of charisma. As a singles act, however, The 1975 rarely falls short of great.

Bob Mould, “Sunshine Rock”

Speaking of artists who rarely fall short of great, Bob Mould has been making melodic punk-rock corkers for more than 35 years. His forthcoming album, Sunshine Rock (due out Feb. 8), caps a late-career renaissance and stands as his most engaging record since Sugar’s 1992 classic Copper Blue.

Spielbergs, “4AM”

For those of us who grow tired of waiting four or five years for new Japandroids albums, Spielbergs provide a valuable service, churning out rousing and unapologetically energetic rock songs about the power of rousing and unapologetically energetic rock songs. On the upcoming This Is Not The End (due Feb. 1), the Oslo band elaborate on the emo-punk formula with huge-sounding, shoegazer-style flourishes that only amp up the romantic melodrama.

Girlpool, “Hire”

This duo is responsible for more than its share of perfect songs, but “Hire” is a little more perfect than the rest, particularly for those of us who never got over losing Elliott Smith.