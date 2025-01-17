It’s been a while since we last heard from J. Cole-co-signed North Carolina rap crooner Morray. After taking a year-long hiatus, he returned today with the anxious, edgy video for “FTA (Failure To Appear),” his first new single since 2023’s “High Price” with Lil Tjay.

Picking up where he left off, the new song is in a similar lane to the ones he’s released in the past; a slippery delivery halfway between soulful crooning and country rapping, with lyrics about surviving the mean streets of Fayetteville.

In a statement about the new song, he said, “This song is me telling everybody that I’m no longer going to fail you to appear in my career, I’m going to continue to pop. I’m going to continue to bop. I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to grow. All I’m doing from this point on is dropping and keep going crazy. This drop is saying I’m out the pot. They thought they had me cooked, I’m just better.”

It certainly sounds like the bluesy bar-slinger is preparing to finally drop an album. He previously admitted that J. Cole advised him to scrap much of his old music, because you only get one chance to make a first impression. Considering his consistency in the past, if the quality is finally up to his fellow Ville native’s standards, 2025 could be the year Morray makes good.

Watch Morray’s “FTA (Failure To Appear)” video above.