Muni Long Announces Her Upcoming EP On The Tail Of Her Breakout BET Awards Performance

Fans of Muni Long‘s breakout single “Hrs And Hrs” have helped make the songwriting star one of R&B’s biggest success stories of the past year, and today, she’s announced her impending follow-up to her debut EP, Public Displays Of Affection. Fittingly, it’s titled Public Displays Of Affection Too and it’s due July 1 via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings. Clocking in at five tracks, it contains one guest feature from Saweetie and will contain Muni Long’s new singles “Another” and “Pain.”

The former aspiring country star — she released a twangy project under her real name, Priscilla Renea, in 2018 — made the switch to R&B for her 2021 EP after writing songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Selena Gomez, and more, a move that paid off big time. “Hrs And Hrs” became a huge smash thanks to a viral trend on TikTok and since then, Muni Long has gone on to work with pop R&B juggernauts like John Legend, appearing on his new single “Honey.” Muni Long’s coronation came at last night’s BET Awards, where she performed her breakout hit on stage amid performances by Latto, Chance The Rapper, Doechii, and more. You can watch her performance below.

Public Displays Of Affection Too is due 7/1 via Supergiant/Def Jam Recordings. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “Pain”
2. “Another”
3. “Baby Boo” Feat. Saweetie
4. “Crack”
5. “Cartier”

