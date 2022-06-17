John Legend and Muni Long make worlds collide on their new track “Honey.” Much like the title of the song, it is a sweet, mid-tempo offering. The “Ordinary People” artist handles the first verse and hook, while Long takes on verse two. While both excel at getting people in their moody vibes, this track picks the pace up just a bit behind a thumping drum pattern and a myriad of instruments.

“Honey” follows a somewhat active 2022 for John Legend, who released “Dope,” “Free,” and his collaboration with Sebastian Yatra on “Tacones Rojos.” Muni Long has been riding high off of the momentum of “Hrs & Hrs” which came from 2021’s Public Displays Of Affection. In 2022, she’s released “Pain,” “Another,” and appeared on “Chainzzz” with Kali plus “Baby Boo” with Saweetie. It’s a treat to see two generations of R&B come together in this manner, and hopefully, it’s not the last time the two will collaborate. It is unclear whether either will release an LP coming in 2022, but for now, this will be enough to hold the listeners over.

Check out John Legend and Muni Long’s new track “Honey” above.

