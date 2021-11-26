Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week feature Bryson Tiller’s return as he arrived with a new holiday project, A Different Christmas. Additionally, Leon Bridges added another song to his excellent album, Gold-Diggers Sound, thanks to “Summer Rain” with Jazmine Sullivan. Lastly, months after releasing his Aura III project, Elhae is back in action with “FOMO.”

Bryson Tiller — A Different Christmas Months after sharing the deluxe version of his third album Anniversary, Bryson Tiller decided it was best to end the year by spreading some holiday cheer to those who might have to celebrate it alone. His A Different Christmas project is laced with seven songs and appearances from Kiana Lede, Justin Bieber, Poo Bear, and his daughter Harley “Halo” Tiller. Leon Bridges — “Summer Rain” Feat. Jazmine Sullivan This past summer, Leon Bridges dropped off his phenomenal third album Gold-Diggers Sound, a release he called his “most personal album yet.” Thanks to collaborations from Robert Glasper, Ink, and Terrace Martin, this label proved to be quite true. Now, the album experience gets extended thanks to the addition of “Summer Rain” with Jazmine Sullivan. Together, the duo’s lush vocals combine for a truly beautiful track.

Elhae — “FOMO” Elhae returned to action this year with Aura III, and while some might have thought that was all he had in store for the year, he returns this week with a new drop. His new single “FOMO” is dedicated to a new love interest in his life. Something about them grabs his attention, and due to his fear of missing out, he sets his eyes on exploring a possible love with her and not letting this opportunity slip by him. Alex Isley & Jack Dine — “Still Wonder” Feat. Robert Glasper For the third time this year, Alex Isley has graced us with a new beautiful record to enjoy. Joining a Lucky Daye-featured remix of “Good & Plenty,” as well as “Remind Me” with Butcher Brown, “Still I Wonder” features frequent collaborator Jack Dine and Robert Glasper for a truly peaceful and captivating track from Isley. Hopefully, this is all a part of a larger project Isley has on the way.

August 08 — “Keep Me Around” Nearly a year after releasing Emotional Cuh, singer August 08 is gearing up to flood the music world with another batch of great music. He kicks it off with “Keep Me Around.” August 08 says the track “speaks to the willingly complicated dynamic in relationships,” adding that it focuses on the “piece of fear we all have as we dive into trusting someone new, even though we know, with every fiber of our being, that we could be either hurt or fall madly in love.” Masego & Devin Morrison — “Yamz” With Thanksgiving this week, Masego and Devin Morrison’s new single “Yamz” is perfectly timed — except for the fact that the “yamz” the duo speaks of is not the plate that could end up at the dinner table. Love and money serve as double entendres for “yamz” as Masego and Morrison express their desire on the relaxed and sensuous track.

Muni Long — Public Displays Of Affection Led by “No R&B” with Ann Marie and “Ain’t Easy,” Muni Long’s new project Public Displays Of Affection has finally arrived, presenting eight songs for her first project since this past summer’s Nobody Knows. In a press release, Long describes Public Displays Of Affection as a “beautiful and introspective collection of records touching on heartbreak, love, empowerment, and self-confidence.” Tamera — Afrodite UK singer Tamera takes her biggest step into the spotlight with her debut EP, Afrodite. The project, which is inspired by Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, beauty, pleasure, and passion, finds the singer exploring love, life, and her heritage through five strong tracks. Boosted by a lone feature from Tay Iwar, Tamera shines brightly on the new project.

Dylan Sinclair — “Regrets” At just 20 years old, Toronto singer Dylan Sinclair is making his mark in the R&B world. After receiving a nomination at the JUNO Awards, Sinclair returns with his heartwrenching new single, “Regrets.” The singer called the track “a letter to a love who I wish I had never pushed away,” and the emotional ballad beautifully captures the pain that he feels for missing out on a love that was surely going to be a good one. Projexx — Queen Hill If the name Projexx looks familiar to you, it’s probably a result of his highlight feature on Wizkid’s “True Love” with Tay Iwar, which was one of the many memorable moments from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album. Now, Projexx is stepping out on his own with his latest project, Queen Hill. Backed by seven songs and features from Bakersteez, Toian, Jesse Royal, and Ruger, Queen Hill is a strong display of reggae sounds from Projexx.