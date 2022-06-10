Nardo Wick has a charmingly haunting voice, and utilizes its full range in his new single “Riot.” The song opens with a near whisper before the beat kicks in and Wick taps into his bread and butter. “I didn’t get why they was laughing, I was waiting on the joke / I was waiting for them at the door.” While he is in self-preservation mode, he will also do all that is necessary for the people he loves: “For the ones I love I’ll burn down the whole town.” In short, Nardo Wick is not somebody that you want to cross.

“Riot” follows up April’s “Krazy Krazy,” and both of them could hint at a certain direction Nardo Wick may be looking to go. After all, the 20-year-old rapper did burst onto the scene with the menacing bop “Who Wants Smoke?” which was later remixed by Lil Durk, 21 Savage and G Herbo. Wick got a Future and Lil Baby co-sign early with the track “Me Or Sum,” and appeared on Latto’s album 777. So far, everything is going as well as it could be for the young artist but he still has his battles he encounters.

Listen to Nardo Wick “Riot” above.