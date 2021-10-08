Straight out of Jacksonville, Florida, Nardo Wick has certainly earned his breakout moment in 2021. The rapper’s brash and confrontational winter 2021 single “Who Wants Smoke?” delivered a brighter spotlight to the young spitter, and since then, he’s done nothing but work to improve his stock in the game. That hustle has proved beneficial and he now returns with a remix of the track with G Herbo, 21 Savage, and Lil Durk. It’s an effort Wick has been teasing for quite a while, and now, fans of the respective rappers can rejoice and dive into new verses from them thanks to the new song.

If Wick’s name looks familiar to you, it could be because of his appearance on the soundtrack for Judas And The Black Messiah. The rapper contributed “I Declare War” to the project in a move that surely helped to boost his popularity to hip-hop fans all over the world.

As for the rappers that joined him on the remix, the new version of “Who Want Smoke?” comes after G Herbo stood beside BIA for her “Besito” single. He also delivered a boastful video for “Stand The Rain (Mad Max).” 21 Savage recently stood beside Young Nudy for their “Child’s Play” video while Lil Durk was spotted in videos for FaZe Kaysan’s “Made A Way” and Rod Wave’s “Already Won.”

You can press play on the track in the video above.