As the holiday season comes to a close, music continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. While Mariah Carey fans may be thrilled that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 of the year for the fourth year in a row, another music icon achieved a remarkable feat.

Nat King Cole, who is known for first recording “The Christmas Song,” posthumously reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 7, marking his first top 10 hit in nearly 60 years.

To be precise, Cole, who died in 1965, returns to the top 10 after 59 years, six months, and a week, which marks the longest break between top-10 hits. This breaks the record previously broken last year by The Ronettes, whose Christmas classic “Sleigh Ride” returned to the top 10 after 58 years and two months.

Cole last hit the top 10 in 1963 with one of his signature songs, “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days Of Summer,” which reached No. 6 on the Hot 100.

“The Christmas Song” is one of seven holiday-themed songs occupying the top 10. You can check out this week’s Hot 100 chart top 10 below.

