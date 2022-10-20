In one of the more poignant tracks from Nav‘s latest album, Demons Protected By Angels Nav recalls fond memories of his friend, producer JayxXclusiv3, who died this past February.

“Ball In Peace” is produced by Nav himself, along with Mike Dean, as the former aims to keep the memory of his friend alive.

“I see you in my dreams fallin’ away from me / I never met someone as loyal, I’ma just keep sh*t immaculate for you / I always made sure that you ate good when it’s time to eat / Had a feast from Nobu, took Jue Lan until you fell asleep / When I came to your city, I kept you with me for the whole week / Ever since you been gone, I’m stayin’ awake, I can’t get no sleep,” he raps on one of the verses.

On the song’s chorus, Nav promises, “I’ma just keep sh*t immaculate for you.”

In the accompanying video, Nav and his crew pay tribute to their friend, as they rap in the proximity of murals in his likeness. Toward the end of the video, clips of JayxXclusiv3 play onscreen, before it concludes with a voicemail from the late producer.

Check out the video for “Ball In Peace” above.