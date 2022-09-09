Over the years, there have been multiple cases of rappers or producers withholding big features from their albums because it “wasn’t the right time” (Rick Ross removing Pusha T from “Maybach Music VI”), they didn’t want one song to overshadow the entire project (Swizz Beatz not placing “Just Because” with Jay-Z, Nas, and DMX on Poison) or various other reasons. In the most recent case of this confusing phenomenon, NAV spoke on why his collaboration with Drake did not make it on his new album Demons Protected By Angels.

NAV Left a Drake Track Off His New Album 😳 pic.twitter.com/PVyM2RFyrF — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) September 9, 2022

In the “Myself” artist’s recent appearance on Full Send Podcast, he told the hosts “We did a song. I feel we could’ve done a better song and the timeframe was just not good, it didn’t work out.” He continued on saying “He’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know, take away life from all the other moments.”

Co-host Kyle Forgeard was bewildered and replied, “So you had a song with Drake and you’re purposefully not putting it on your album? That’s pretty crazy.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, NAV had nothing but positive things to say about the “Six God,” saying “Drake’s an amazing person and we hang out all the time in Toronto.”

Demons Protected By Angels was released on Friday (September 9) with features from Future, Travis Scott, Gunna, Bryson Tiller, and more. Though the decision was questionable, the hope is that maybe one day this collaboration will see the light of day.

Check out NAV’s appearance on Full Send Podcast above.

