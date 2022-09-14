A few days ago, Nav released his new album Demons Protected By Angels, which included features from Babyface Ray, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, Future, Lil Baby, and more. In a quick talk with HipHopDX, he revealed the moment he realized he’d made it as a rapper — which happened to be while he was on some psychedelics.

“When I took mushrooms, I looked at myself from a third person perspective,” he said, “and I was like, ‘Yo I f*ck with you dude. Dude really do this sh*t. Dude really take care of his mom, his family, everybody else. Boys is straight.’ What? I’m real!” Sounds like he had a good trip.

Nav also revealed in a different interview recently that he and Drake collaborated on a song that didn’t make the cut for Demons Protected By Angels. “We did a song. I feel we could’ve done a better song and the timeframe was just not good, it didn’t work out,” he said. He added, “He’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know, take away life from all the other moments.”