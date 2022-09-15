Nav Goes Back To Back With New Videos For ‘One Time’ And ‘Never Sleep’

Nav has been applying heavy pressure ever since the release of his latest album Demons Protected By Angels. In an effort similar to Drake’s 2015 smash diss record “Back To Back,” he has shared new videos over the last two days for “One Time” featuring Don Toliver and Future, and one of the lead singles “Never Sleep” featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott.”

“One Time” opens with Toliver sitting on the roof of a Buick in the desert while singing the hook. Women walk past him and enter a desolate bar before the video transitions to Nav sitting in a motel room with a woman laying on the bed next to him. Future later appears on television, rapping in front of a beaten-down home.

“Never Sleep” follows the Toronto rapper through a fun night in Las Vegas. Scott appears in place of Abraham Lincoln on the back of a penny while performing his portion of the record, before appearing on a jumbotron and on a playing card. Nav shrinks his size and raps atop the blackjack table with chips scattered around him before Lil Baby appears, sitting atop a stack of chips while getting his bars off. The Weeknd also appears in the video, laughing next to Nav as they play blackjack.

These records follow Nav’s video for “Lost Me” featuring Realest K which was released on Saturday, just a day after Demons Protected By Angels was shared with the world.

Check out the video for “One Time” above and “Never Sleep” here.

Demons Protected By Angels is out now via XO and Republic. Listen here.