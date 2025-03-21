Toronto rap star/producer Nav recently revealed the long-awaited release date for his new album, On My Way 2 Rexdale, and officially gives fans the first taste of the new project with the Metro Boomin-produced “Real Me.” The song sees Nav narrate the aftermath of a recent drug trip (which sounds a little like rolling on molly, considering lines like “My jaw gettin’ sore, I been bitin’ down”), admitting that the “real” version of him is the one who’s coming down — or so he tells the girl he’s calling on the phone in the wee hours.

This could be a recurring theme on OMW2R, considering the only other single we’ve heard since he announced the album last year is “6AM Thoughts” with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag. Pre-dawn thoughts would certainly appear to align with the post-club booty call he makes on “Real Me.” With respect to the singer-songwriter, though, the star of this particular show is frequent collaborator Metro Boomin, whose gloomy beat evokes exactly the mood that Nav’s lyrics describe — the late-night comedown, which leaves one wanting some company. The video is also suitably trippy, blurring the line between fantasy and reality.

You can watch the video for Nav’s “Real Me” above.

On My Way 2 Rexdale is out 3/28 via XO/Republic. Find more information here.