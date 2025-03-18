2025 certainly seems to be the year of “highly anticipated but oft-delayed albums finally getting release dates.” Saba and No ID finally released their joint album today after teasing it for almost two years, Lil Durk shared the release date for Deep Thoughts today amid his ongoing legal battles, and even Key Glock shared the release date for Glockaveli last week.

The latest rapper to join the fun is Toronto rapper-producer Nav, who announced the release date for his new album On My Way 2 Rexdale, nearly a year since he first announced it. It’s due for release on March 28th, nearly three years after the release of his last full-length, Demons Protected By Angels, which dropped in September 2022. He dropped a single back then, too; “6AM Thoughts” featured the breakout stars Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, and gave the project a boost, but clearly, it took a while to get his ducks in a row. Nav shared a cinematic, dream-like trailer for the album, in which he wakes up in a flooded bedroom and finds himself falling into an abyss, a la the Sunken Place from Get Out (everyone really likes that imagery, apparently).

You can watch the trailer for On My Way 2 Rexdale above. The album is due on 3/28 via XO and Republic. You can find more info here.