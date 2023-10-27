Metro Boomin has had a truly incredible run in 2023. Early in the year, he produced the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, spawning the massive hit singles “Am I Dreaming,” “Calling,” and “Self Love.” Then, he remixed Young Thug’s Business Is Business, the rapper’s first album since his incarceration last year.

Last night at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Metro put the coup de grace on his stellar 2023 with a performance with Red Bull Symphonic, a fascinating experiment in live music determined to break down the walls between stodgy “classical” music and contemporary hitmakers.

50 years ago, hip-hop culture had to fight for its music to even be recognized as such. Of the various insults leveled at the then-nascent genre, one of the most common was that “they don’t even play instruments.”

Which is (sort of) true! One of the things that made hip-hop so accessible and appealing was that it bypassed the often expensive and elitist requirements of traditional music. All you needed to be considered a musician was two turntables and a microphone.

And while that caveat didn’t necessarily apply to the earliest rap hit, “Rapper’s Delight,” it has largely remained true throughout the past five decades. While rap and hip-hop eventually earned the respect of the public as art, there has still remained a smidgen of difference between the “low class” origins of most hip-hop and the highbrow ambitions of, say, a symphony orchestra.

But that too has been changing rapidly, especially within the last few years. As more rap pioneers such as Nas have begun to perform their classic, seminal albums backed by orchestras, yet another gap is being bridged between “high” and “low” art and cultures that have often kept each other at arm’s length.

Metro’s performance at the Dolby Theater certainly did that. Conducted by Anthony Parnther, a small but mighty orchestra embellished and emboldened some of the St. Louis producer’s biggest hits, from Future’s “Mask Off” to the more recent Spider-Man standouts.